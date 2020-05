UPSALA -- An Upsala man was hurt in a Saturday morning crash in Morrison County.

The sheriff's office says 65-year-old David Heisick was traveling north on 50th Avenue when he left the roadway, entered the ditch, hit a field approach and rolled. The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. about one mile north of Upsala.

Heisick was taken to the hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries.