Crash Sends Little Falls Man to the Hospital

BELLE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP -- A Little Falls man was taken to the hospital after crashing his car Wednesday afternoon.

The Morrison County Sheriff says 20-year-old Antonio Stroia was traveling north on 160th Avenue about two miles northeast of Little Falls when he lost control, entered the ditch, hit a snowbank and went airborne.

Stroia was taken to the hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries.

The crash happened in Belle Prairie Township just after 12:30 p.m.

