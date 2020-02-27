Crash Sends Little Falls Man to the Hospital

Alex Svejkovsky, WJON

BELLE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP -- A Little Falls man was taken to the hospital after crashing his car Wednesday afternoon.

The Morrison County Sheriff says 20-year-old Antonio Stroia was traveling north on 160th Avenue about two miles northeast of Little Falls when he lost control, entered the ditch, hit a snowbank and went airborne.

Stroia was taken to the hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries.

The crash happened in Belle Prairie Township just after 12:30 p.m.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: morrison county crash
Categories: State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top