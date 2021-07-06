Little Falls Woman Hurt in Morrison County Crash

SCANDIA VALLEY TOWNSHIP -- A Little Falls woman was taken to the hospital after crashing her car Monday morning.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Megan Mohler was heading north on Dove Road when she lost control of her vehicle on a sharp curve, went off the road, and struck a tree.

The crash happened at about 6:45 a.m. near 330th Street in Scandia Valley Township.

Mohler was taken by ambulance to the St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd. Her condition is unknown.

