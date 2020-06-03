Freeport Man Hurt in Morrison County Crash

PIERZ -- A Freeport man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Kyle Soltis was heading south on 270th Avenue around 1:25 p.m. when his vehicle was struck.

The Sheriff's Office says Soltis failed to yield at the stop sign at the intersection of 133rd Street south of Pierz and was struck by a second vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle was 50-year-old Kristin Lochner of Pierz. She was not hurt.

Soltis was taken to the hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries.