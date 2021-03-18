Teen Hurt in Morrison County Crash
ELMDALE TOWNSHIP -- Two people are hurt after a teenage driver slid through an intersection and was hit by another vehicle Wednesday.
The crash happened at the intersection of 30th Street and 90th Avenue about four miles east of Upsala just before 8:00 a.m.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the 17-year-old driver from Bowlus was traveling south on 90th Avenue when he slid through the intersection and was hit by a vehicle heading west on 30th Street.
The teen was taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries. His name has not been released.
The other driver, 58-year-old Vern Capelle of Little Falls, was taken to the hospital in Little Falls for treatment of minor injuries.
