Icy Roads Factor into Head-On Crash North of Little Falls

RIPLEY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A head-on crash in Morrison County left a woman with minor injuries Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Haven Road about six miles north of Little Falls.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a two-vehicle crash at around 7:40 a.m. Authorities say 54-year-old Robyn Brisk of Little Falls was traveling north on Haven Road while a 16-year-old boy was heading south.

The teen from Fort Ripley lost control on the icy road and hit Brisk's vehicle head-on.

Brisk was treated on the scene by Mayo Ambulance and released. The 16-year-old driver was not hurt.

Celebrities Who Were Murdered It's shocking to hear when one of your fave actors, musicians or models is murdered. In fact, many of them still haunt us to this day. Below, discover 25 who were killed. Gallery Credit: Natasha Reda

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list. Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger