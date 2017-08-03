Two Teens Hurt in Rollover in Morrison County

RANDALL - Two teenagers were hurt in a rollover in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A vehicle driven by 16-year-old Hannah Jones of Little Falls was going north on Highway 10 in Randall, when she started to turn onto another street the vehicle rolled.

Jones and her passenger, 16-year-old Amari Riley of Cushing, were both taken to St. Gabriels Hospital in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries.

