Two Teens Hurt in Rollover in Morrison County
RANDALL - Two teenagers were hurt in a rollover in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A vehicle driven by 16-year-old Hannah Jones of Little Falls was going north on Highway 10 in Randall, when she started to turn onto another street the vehicle rolled.
Jones and her passenger, 16-year-old Amari Riley of Cushing, were both taken to St. Gabriels Hospital in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries.