Two Teens Hurt in Morrison County Rollover

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - Two teenagers were hurt in a rollover in Morrison County.

The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and Azure road in Cushing Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 16-year-old Jillian Wall, of Onamia, was heading west on Highway 10 near Azure Road, when she left the roadway and rolled.

Wall and her passenger, 19-year-old Aden Novack of Milaca, were taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.