Two Teens and an Adult Hurt in Collision on Highway 10 in Becker

BECKER (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Becker Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 10 and Hancock Avenue South around 12:30 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car going south on Hancock Avenue South collided with an SUV going west on Highway 10.

The driver of the car, a 16-year-old girl, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries, while her passenger, a 14-year-old girl from Becker, was taken to the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, 34-year-old Logan Strandjord of Clearwater, was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

