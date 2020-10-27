Two Teenagers Hurt in Crash in Buffalo

BUFFALO -- Two teenage passengers were hurt in a crash in Buffalo. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 6:45 p.m. Monday on Highway 25.

A vehicle was going south make a left turn when it was struck by a car going north.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jennifer Brenny of Montrose was not hurt but her two passengers, 14-year-old Autumn Brenny and 14-year-old Isadora Carlisle of Montrose, were both taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second car, 46-year-old Paul Keiser of Buffalo, was not hurt.