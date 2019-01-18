Two Pickup Drivers Hurt In Crash in Western Stearns County

LAKE HENRY -- Two men were hurt when their pickups collided. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 4:00 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Highway 4 and County Road 32 north of Lake Henry.

A pickup driven by 56-year-old Darren Lundgren of Belgrade was going west on the county road when he stopped at the stop sign and then proceeded into the intersection. He struck a pickup driven by 44-year-old John Scott of Hayfield, which was going south on the highway. One of the pickups started on fire.

Both Lundgren and Scott were taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.