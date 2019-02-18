ELK RIVER -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released the names of two people killed in a crash in Elk River.

Seventy-seven-year-old Stanley Swen and 68-year-old Victoria Swen died.

The crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Highway 169 and 221st Avenue Northwest.

A pickup driven by 42-year-old Wesley Cemenski of Princeton was going south on Highway 169 in the left lane. Meanwhile, the car driven by Stanley Swen was trying to cross the highway. The car pulled out and was struck sending both vehicles off the road, and striking a sign.

Cemenski was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.