Two People Hurt in Royalton Crash

ROYALTON -- Two people were hurt in a crash near Royalton Friday night.

The incident happened shortly before 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of 93rd Street and 170th Avenue in Bellevue Township, just north of Royalton.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says 16-year-old Justin Ring of Royalton was heading south on 170th Avenue when he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck another vehicle heading east on 93rd Street.

Ring and the driver of the second vehicle, 27-year-old Shawn Smith of Andover were hurt but declined medical treatment.

Larsen says both vehicles were severely damaged.