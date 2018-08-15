Two People Hurt in Morrison County Crash

RANDALL -- Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash up in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 115 east of Randall.

A vehicle driven by 69-year-old Ronald Terberg of Box Elder, South Dakota was going west on Highway 115, waiting to make a left turn onto Forest Road. A car driven by 28-year-old Steven Stavish of Randall was also going west when he rear-ended Terberg's vehicle.

Terberg and his passenger, 69-year-old Elizabeth Terberg, were both taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Stavish was not hurt.