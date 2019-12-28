Two People Hurt in Crash Near Belgrade

BELGRADE -- Two people were hurt in a crash near Belgrade late Saturday morning.

The incident happened just before noon on Highway 71 in Crow River Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was going south on Highway 71 when it lost control and rolled into the ditch.

The driver of the car, 51-year-old Robert Love of Willmar, and his passenger, 51-year-old Margarita Gonzalez Villagomez of Osakis, were taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Filed Under: Crash, minnesota state patrol, Stearns County, weather, winter
Categories: St. Cloud News
