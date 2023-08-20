Two People Hurt in Clearwater Crash Saturday

CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Clearwater Saturday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 5:00 p.m. a car and a minivan collided at the intersection of Highway 24 and Highway 145.

Get our free mobile app

The driver of the car, 27-year-old Taylor Pitts of Monticello, and the driver of the van, 73-year-old Eileen Aldrich-Langbehn of Clearwater, were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LOOK: Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Minnesota Stacker investigated which counties in Minnesota have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration