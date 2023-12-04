Two People Hurt After Collision Near Kimball

MAINE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a rear-end crash near Kimball on Thursday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says two vehicles were northbound on Highway 15 near the Stearns County Road 8 intersection when one vehicle rear-ended the other.

The drivers, 53-year-old Shannon Dahl of Kimball and 54-year-old Jane Hotvedt of Bemidji both suffered non-life threatening injuries and did not require hospitalization.

The crash happened at around 5:20 p.m. on Thursday just north of the Maine Prairie Township Hall.

