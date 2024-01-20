MINNETRISTA (WJON News) -- Two people died in a crash near Mound on Friday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 40-year-old Darren Tombers of Watertown was going east on Highway 7 near Wildwood Avenue in Minnetrista when it served over the center line and hit a semi-truck driven by 39-year-old Chukwudi Nwogu of Winnipeg, Canada which was going west.

Tombers and the passenger in his car, 30-year-old Shawna Jacobson of Brooten both died at the scene. Nwogu was not hurt in the accident.

