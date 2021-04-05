Two More Stearns County Residents Among COVID-Related Deaths

UNDATED -- Two elderly Stearns County residents are among 10 additional COVID-related deaths reported by the Minnesota Department of Health.

One of the Stearns County residents was in their upper 80s and the other was in their lower 90s. The county's death total is now 211 and the statewide death toll is 6,885.

There were 1,385 new positive cases on Saturday with 60 of them in Stearns County, 40 in Sherburne County, and 27 in Benton County. The latest numbers are from Saturday and not Sunday due to the Easter holiday.

Right now there are about 23,000 active coronavirus cases statewide.

Get our free mobile app