Two Minnesotans Kick Off 2020 as Millionaires

The Minnesota Millionaire game from the Minnesota Lottery has added two more Minnesotans to the list of the latest to become millionaires. That's five new lotto millionaires in Minnesota in just three weeks!

One ticket was sold at a Cub Foods store in Brooklyn Center, and another at a Shell station in Burnsville.

More than 12,000 other players also won prizes in the January 1st 'Minnesota Millionaire' drawing, including five $100,000 winners.

In the past three weeks, winning lotto tickets of a million dollars or more were also sold in Hermantown, Mankato, and Edina.