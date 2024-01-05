Two Men Hurt When Pickup Collides with Tree
SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- Two people were taken to the hospital when the pickup they were in collided with a tree.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 1:00 a.m. Friday near Sauk Centre.
Twenty-four-year-old Joshua Pena of Brownsville, Texas was driving north on Highway 71 when the pickup went into the ditch and hit the tree.
Pena and his passenger, 24-year-old Ruiz Sebastian of Brownsville, Texas, were both taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Get our free mobile app
Both men were wearing their seatbelts and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Lower Gas, Diesel Prices Predicted in 2024
- Minnesota's Minimum Wage Rates for 2024
- Two Minnesota Ice Events Delayed
- New Minnesota Tenant, Landlord Laws Take Effect January 1st
- New Theater Space Opening in Downtown St. Cloud
- Nonprofit Offering Month-Long Expeditions to Canada
LOOK: Unique baby names from the year you were born
Stacker highlighted one of the least-used baby names from each year between 1950 and 2022, using data from the Social Security Administration.
Gallery Credit: Stacker