Two Men Hurt When Pickup Collides with Tree

SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- Two people were taken to the hospital when the pickup they were in collided with a tree.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 1:00 a.m. Friday near Sauk Centre.

Twenty-four-year-old Joshua Pena of Brownsville, Texas was driving north on Highway 71 when the pickup went into the ditch and hit the tree.

Pena and his passenger, 24-year-old Ruiz Sebastian of Brownsville, Texas, were both taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both men were wearing their seatbelts and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

