Two Men Hurt in Crash in Cokato

COKATO -- Two men were hurt in a crash in Wright County Friday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and 53rd Street in Cokato.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was going east on 53rd Street, stopped at the stop sign. The car then pulled into the intersection and was hit by an SUV going east on Highway 12.

The driver of the car, 41-year-old Aaron Scadden of Monticello, and the driver of the SUV, 85-year-old Edward Hoppe of Howard Lake, were taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Neither passenger in either vehicle was hurt.