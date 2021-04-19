Two Killed in Crash at Lowry Tunnel in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two people died in a crash at the Lowry Tunnel on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers say a BMW was heading west at a high rate of speed as it entered the tunnel. The car struck a freeway barrier wall rupturing the fuel tank, causing an explosion and fire.

The driver, 24-year-old Demetrius Hart of Minneapolis, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Two passengers, a 31-year-old and a 34-year-old, both died.

