Two Killed in Crash at Lowry Tunnel in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two people died in a crash at the Lowry Tunnel on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
Troopers say a BMW was heading west at a high rate of speed as it entered the tunnel. The car struck a freeway barrier wall rupturing the fuel tank, causing an explosion and fire.
The driver, 24-year-old Demetrius Hart of Minneapolis, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Two passengers, a 31-year-old and a 34-year-old, both died.
