Two Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash Near St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Two people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in rural St. Cloud late last week.

Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott says the crash happened Friday just after 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of 57th Street and 75th Avenue Southeast in Haven Township.

A vehicle traveling north on 75th Avenue Southeast, driven by 23-year-old Jade Flugga, failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of 57th Street. Flugga’s vehicle collided with the driver’s side of an SUV, westbound on 57th Street, driven by 51-year-old Kelly Weeres. Both vehicles went into the northwest ditch at the intersection.

Brott says the SUV landed on its side, requiring extrication to get Weeres out of the vehicle. She was taken to North Memorial Hospital by helicopter. Flugga was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by ambulance.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.