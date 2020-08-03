Two Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Freeport

FREEPORT -- One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in rural Stearns County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened Monday at 3:30 p.m. in Oak Township near Freeport. Both vehicles were eastbound on I-94 when a car driven by 37-year-old Jamison Hamre of Hoffman, Minn. crashed into the back of a car driven by 69-year-old Pauline Connick of Buffalo.

Connick was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Hamre was hurt but was not taken to the hospital.