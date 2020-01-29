Three Hurt in Two-Car Crash Near Monticello

MONTICELLO -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash near Monticello, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash happened Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. along I-94 in Monticello Township.

A westbound car driven by 39-year-old Chevon Taylor of Las Vegas signaled to change from the right lane into the left lane, but failed to yield for an SUV in the left lane. The car then hit the SUV, driven by 49-year-old David Sweeter of St. Cloud.

The impact of the crash caused Taylor's car to spin out, roll into the median and over the cable barrier.

Both drivers and Taylor's passenger, 39-year-old Paula Cooper of Las Vegas, were taken to CentraCare Health with non-life threatening injuries.