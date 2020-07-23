Two Hurt in Three-Vehicle Crash on Hwy 23

HAWICK -- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Kandiyohi County Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 11:00 a.m. on Highway 23 at 145 Street Northeast near Hawick.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup truck and another pickup pulling a trailer were both going west on Highway 23 and an SUV was going east.

Authorities say the SUV crossed into the westbound lanes and hit the trucks.

The driver of the first truck, 66-year-old Peter Hassinger of Hawick, and the driver of the SUV, 71-year-old Peggy Segler of Spicer, were taken to Willmar Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger in the second truck with a trailer, 52-year-old David Schmidt and 50-year-old Kelli Schmidt of Buffalo, were not hurt.