Two Hurt in St. Cloud Crash

ST. CLOUD -- Two people were hurt in a crash in St. Cloud Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 9:00 a.m. on I-94 at Opportunity Drive.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 28-year-old Wade Christian, of Anoka, was heading west on I-94 when the vehicle drifted to the right ditch. Christian made a quick turn left, crossing both lanes of traffic.

The vehicle then hit the median barrier and rolled into the ditch.

Christian and his passenger, 50-year-old Robert Myhre of St. Paul, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.