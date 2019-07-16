Two Hurt in St. Cloud Crash
ST. CLOUD -- Two people were hurt in a crash in St. Cloud Tuesday morning.
The incident happened around 9:00 a.m. on I-94 at Opportunity Drive.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 28-year-old Wade Christian, of Anoka, was heading west on I-94 when the vehicle drifted to the right ditch. Christian made a quick turn left, crossing both lanes of traffic.
The vehicle then hit the median barrier and rolled into the ditch.
Christian and his passenger, 50-year-old Robert Myhre of St. Paul, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.