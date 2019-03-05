Two Hurt in Rollover Near Kimball

KIMBALL -- Two people were hurt after a rollover in Stearns County.

The incident happened just after 5:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 15 in Maine Prairie Township, north of Kimball.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 41-year-old Hasse Paul , of Truman, was heading south on Highway 15, when the vehicle started to drift off the road, went into the ditch and rolled.

Paul was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His passenger 32-year-old Bonnie Dicke of Glenwood, also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A second passenger, 19-year-old Hunter Green of Hutchinson was not hurt.