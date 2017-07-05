Two Hurt in Morrison County Crash

ONAMIA - Two people were hurt in a crash in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 27 west of Onamia.

A car driven by a 17-year-old boy was going east while another vehicle driven by 46-year-old Susan Adickes of Finlayson was heading west. The boy crossed over the center line and sideswiped Adickes vehicle.

Adickes was taken to St. Gabriels hospital in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries. The boy was taken to the Onamia hospital. The extent of his injuries are not known.