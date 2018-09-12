Two Hurt in Crash Near Royalton

ROYALTON -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a two vehicle crash in Morrison County.

The incident happened at about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 93rd Street and 170th Avenue in Bellevue Township, about four miles north of Royalton.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen says 64-year-old Shirley Matros , of Royalton, was heading north on 170th Avenue when she failed to yield at a stop sign and was hit by another vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle was 51-year-old Jeffrey Fisk of Royalton.

Matros was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries. Fisk was taken to the hospital by a private party.