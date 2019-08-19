Two Hurt in Crash Near Royalton

ROYALTON -- Two people were hurt in a two vehicle crash in Morrison County Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. along Highway 10 by Hawthorn Street in Royalton.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 77-year-old Sandra Alferness of Rice was exiting the Dairy Queen parking lot to go south on Highway 10 when she was struck by another vehicle heading north.

The driver of the second vehicle, 77-year-old Larry Dewald of Wadena, was not hurt.

Alferness and her passenger, 76-year-old Merwin Alferness of Rice, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.