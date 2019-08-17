Two Hurt in Crash Involving School Bus

RICE -- Two people were hurt in a crash involving a school bus in Benton County Friday night. The incident happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Highway 10 at Little Rock Road near Rice.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a bus going southwest on County Road 13 turned to go east on Highway 10 and pulled out in front of an SUV going west on Highway 10. Authorities say the SUV hit the rear axle of the bus.

The driver of the SUV, 16-year-old Daniel Hovland, and his passenger, 48-year-old Roberta Hovland, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the bus, 65-year-old Kervyn Kaelke, was not hurt.