Two Hurt in Crash in Zimmerman

ZIMMERMANN (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash on Highway 169 in Zimmerman.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. Both vehicles were traveling south when they collided.

The driver of one of the vehicles, 83-year-old Ervina Kramer of Elk River, was taken to Maple Grove Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the other vehicle, 25-year-old Kaden Orsburne of Milaca, was taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of that vehicle, 20-year-old Devin Meixell of Milaca, was not hurt.

