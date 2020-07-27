Two Hurt in Chain Reaction Crash Near St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a rear-end crash near St. Joseph.

The incident happened just after 1:00 p.m. Friday along County Road 2, about 3/4 miles south of I-94.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 52-year-old Joanne Thielen, of Cold Spring, was in the northbound lane attempting to turn left when she was rear-ended by another vehicle causing Thielen's vehicle to hit a third vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle, 21-year-old Evan Jolly of Willmar, and Thielen were taken to St. Cloud Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the third vehicle, 75-year-old Loren Notsch, was not hurt.