Two Hurt in ATV Crash Near Harding

HARDING -- Two people were hurt after rolling an ATV Friday night.

The incident happened just after 6:00 p.m. at a home on Quest Road, two miles east of Harding.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Danielle Skwira, of Pierz, was backing an ATV out of a shed on their property. While backing out the throttle stuck causing the ATV to hit a barrier and roll on its side.

Skwira and her three-year-old passenger were taken to Onamia Hospital by a private party for minor injuries.