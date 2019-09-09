Two Hurt in ATV Crash Near Harding

Thinkstock

HARDING -- Two people were hurt after rolling an ATV Friday night.

The incident happened just after 6:00 p.m. at a home on Quest Road, two miles east of Harding.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Danielle Skwira, of Pierz, was backing an ATV out of a shed on their property. While backing out the throttle stuck causing the ATV to hit a barrier and roll on its side.

Skwira and her three-year-old passenger were taken to Onamia Hospital by a private party for minor injuries.

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: atv crash, morrison county
Categories: State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top