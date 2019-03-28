Two Hurt After Crashing Into A Tree Near Albany

Lee Voss, WJON

ALBANY -- Two people were hurt after crashing into a tree near Albany Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. on County Road 10 in Krain Township, about three miles north of Albany.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 54-year-old Tammy Marsh of Midville, Georgia, was heading south on County Road 10 when she left the roadway, went through a fence and struck a tree.

Marsh and her passenger, 10-year-old Trinity Taylor of Midville, Georgia, were taken to Melrose Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

