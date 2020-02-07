Two from St. Cloud Hurt in Crash in Benton County

FOLEY -- Two people from St. Cloud were hurt in a crash in Benton County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 23 in Foley.

A car driven by 52-year-old Paul Hansen of St. Cloud was going west on the highway while another vehicle was traveling south on County Road 4. The vehicle on the county road failed to stop at the stop sign and pulled out in front of Hansen's car.

Hansen and his passenger, 56-year-old Pamela Hansen, were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was a 15-year-old boy. His name has not been released. He was not hurt.