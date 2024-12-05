Two from Avon Hurt in Crash in Carlton County

BARNUM (WJON News) -- Two people from Avon were hurt in a crash in northern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 11:00 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 25 in Carlton County near Barnum.

They say 61-year-old Deedee Blatner of Avon was in the left lane when she lost control of her vehicle in some slush and ice and slid to the right striking a tree.

Blatner and her passenger, 62-year-old John Blatner of Avon, were both taken to the hospital in Moose Lake with non-life-threatening injuries.

