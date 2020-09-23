Two from Annandale Hurt in Wright County Crash

ANNANDALE -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Annandale. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5:00 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 55 at Lundeen Drive East.

A car driven by 52-year-old Brenda Gregg of Annandale was stopped going east on Highway 55 waiting to take a left turn when it was struck from behind.

Gregg and her passenger, 28-year-old Jacob Gregg of Annandale, were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second car 17-year-old Krystian Romness of Clearwater, and his 17-year-old passenger were not hurt.