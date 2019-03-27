Two Face Drug Charges After Traffic Stop Near Avon

ST. CLOUD -- Two people from the Twin Cities face charges in Stearns County after a traffic stop uncovered a large amount of methamphetamine and other drugs near Avon.

Forty-five-year-old Samuel Seals and 22-year-old Armani Dotson are each facing felony drug charges. Seals is also charged with violating a domestic abuse no-contact order and Dotson additional charges for a large amount of marijuana.

A Stearns County sheriff's deputy made a traffic stop on Interstate 94 Tuesday for a speeding car with no rear license plate.

The officer was able to identify Seals as the driver and Dotson as one of the passengers. The other passengers had outstanding arrest warrants.

Court records show an indication of drugs in the car led the officer to call in a drug-sniffing dog. All told police seized 714 grams of methamphetamine, ecstasy pills, marijuana and over $1000 in cash in a purse and duffel bags.

The other passengers were also arrested on the outstanding warrants.