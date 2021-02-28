Two Dead, Deputy Hurt in Shooting Following Traffic Stop

SEBEKA -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and one injured in Wadena County.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop shortly before 9:00 p.m. near the intersection of 205th Avenue and 280th Street in North Germany Township.

Authorities say the vehicle stopped near 270th Street, and a struggle happened between the deputy and the driver. A second vehicle then came to the scene, followed by an officer from the Sebeka Police Department.

The struggle continued and the sheriff’s office says at least one of the drivers began shooting at authorities. One of the officers returned fire. Authorities say all four people were shot in the incident.

One of the drivers died at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital in Wadena where they later died from their injuries.

The deputy was taken to a hospital in Park Rapids and later transferred to North Memorial with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The officer was shot in the vest and not hurt. None of their names have been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

