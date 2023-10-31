Two-Car Crash in Becker Friday

BECKER (WJON News) - A two-car crash Friday afternoon in Becker sent both drivers to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV driven by 44-year-old Mondae Presler of Big Lake was driving east of Highway 10 while a Volkswagen Passat, driven by 74-year-old Janice Rybaski of Pierz, was driving south on Highway 25.



The two vehicles crashed in the intersection just before 3:30 Friday afternoon.

Both drivers were sent to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

