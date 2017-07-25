Two Buffalo Men Hospitalized After Wright County Crash

ROCKFORD - Two drivers are hospitalized after a head-on collision in Wright County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 55 near Rockford.

A vehicle driven by 35-year-old Joseph Penney of Buffalo was going east, while a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Brentley Stevens of Buffalo was going west.

The State Patrol says Stevens' vehicle crossed over the lane line and the two vehicles collided at the intersection of County Road 14.