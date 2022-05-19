Two Arrested in Drug Overdose Death in Kandiyohi County

WILLMAR -- Two people have been arrested in connection with the drug overdose death last month of a young Pennock woman.

Nineteen-year-old Samantha Myers died from drugs laced with fentanyl.

Two 20-year-olds, a man and woman both from Willmar were arrested on charges of 1st Degree Manslaughter and 3rd Degree Murder in connection with Myer's death.

Kandiyohi County Sheriff Eric Holien says while executing a search warrant at the man's residence they recovered more drugs:

Roughly 1600 pills were taken that appears to be fake or laced pills that were sold as Percocet and or oxycodone that was laced with fentanyl then there was also cash that was taken and there was also some drug paraphernalia

The names of the two in custody have not been released at this time.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.