Two Arrested Following Home Burglary in Sherburne County

Antwan Jamison and Nichole Gruenke (Photo: Sherburne County Jail)

ELK RIVER -- Two people were arrested following a home burglary in Sherburne County Monday night.

Authorities say they were called to a home in the 3400 block of 57th Street Southeast in Haven Township around 5:00 p.m.

Sheriff Joel Brott says a person who was watching the home noticed there were vehicles near the home that didn't belong there and a door had been kicked in on a detached garage.

Deputies arrived on scene and found two people inside. They were identified as 35-year-old Antwan Jamison and 30-year-old Nichole Gruenke.

Both were arrested and taken to the Sherburne County Jail. They face charges of burglary and criminal damage to property.

Filed Under: burglary, Sherburne County
Categories: St. Cloud News
