Twins Top Reds, Secure Home Field Advantage in WCS

The Minnesota Twins tied up the weekend series against the Cincinnati Reds 1-1 with a win on Saturday.

Cincinnati started the action right away, scoring two runs to open the game. Minnesota got on the board in the bottom of the first and closed the gap to 2-1. The Twins took the lead in the bottom of the third, scoring two runs to move ahead 3-1.

Minnesota extended their lead to 5-1 in the fourth and fifth innings. The Reds found their footing again in the top of the seventh and cut their deficit by a run, but the Twins secured the 7-3 win with two runs in the bottom frame.

Luis Arraez finished the day with two runs, three RBIs on four hits. Eddie Rosario had two RBIs, and Nelson Cruz added one for Minnesota. Max Kepler found home base three times. Marwin Gonzalez and Ehire Adrianza each scored a run of their own as well.

Michael Pineda tallied three strikeouts and allowed four hits and two runs in the first four innings of the game. Tyler Clippard, Cody Stashak, Taylor Rogers, and Tyler Duffey combined for five strikeouts, three hits, and one run through the final five innings.

The Twins improve to 36-23 and have secured home-field advantage in the Wild Card Series. Minnesota plays their final regular-season game on Sunday against Cincinnati. Pre-game starts at 1:00 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.