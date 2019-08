The Twins will activate starting pitcher Michael Pineda from the 10-day injured list before tonight's game against Texas. Pineda will start tonight's game instead of Devin Smeltzer likely pushing Smeltzer to a bullpen role. Randy Dobnak is likely to be optioned to triple-A Rochester to make room from Pineda.

Pineda is 7-5 with a 4.15 ERA. He was placed in the 10-day injured list with a strained triceps muscle.