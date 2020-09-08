Twins Top Tigers 6-2 on Labor Day

The Twins beat the Tigers 6-2 Monday behind a 4-run 3rd inning. Ryan Jeffers had 2 hits, a home run and 2 RBIs, Eddie Rosario added a bases clearing double, Byron Buxton added 2 hits including a solo home run. Michael Pineda started the game and threw 7 innings with 2 earned runs allowed with 8 strikeouts to get the win and improve to 1-0.

The Twins are 26-17 and remain 1 game back of both the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians for first place in the American League Central. The Twins play at doubleheader against the Cardinals in St. Louis at 2:15 today, pregame on WJON at 1:30.