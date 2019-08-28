Souhan; Pineda Has Looked Good; Berrios Still the Ace [PODCAST]

The Twins beat the White Sox 3-1 Tuesday night behind another solid start from Michael Pineda. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Pineda has been a strike thrower but isn't the ace of the Twins staff. The title still goes to Jose Berrios. Listen to the conversation below.

The Minnesota Lynx have clinched a playoff spot after their win over Chicago Tuesday night. Jim says the team is coming together and that they may be playing their best basketball right now.